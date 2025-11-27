FMCG stock under Rs 500 gains as board approves Rs 100 crore rights issue - Check full details here The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 51.09. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Shares of FMCG company Krishival Foods are in focus today, i.e. on November 27, 2025, as the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors has approved a Rs 100 crore rights issue. The counter began the trading session at Rs 476.80 against the previous close of Rs 476.60 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 480.65, a jump of 0.84 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 477.55 with a gain of 0.20 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,064.70 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 506.40, hit on October 23, 2025. The 52-week low is Rs 355.

Stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 3.08 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 51.09. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.



Approves fundraising

On Wednesday, after market hours, the company announced that its board members had approved raising funds through a rights issue. The company stated in its exchange filing that a board meeting was held on November 26th, and the board members approved the fundraising proposal. The company will issue partly paid equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each through a rights issue. The company plans to raise up to Rs 100 crore through this rights issue.

The company also stated that the board of directors or the rights issue committee will subsequently finalise all terms and conditions of the issue, including the issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, issue timeline, payment method, and other relevant matters.

What is a rights issue?

A rights issue is a method in which a company grants its existing shareholders the special right to purchase new shares at a discounted price. This means that the company first gives the opportunity to investors who already hold its shares.

Its purpose is to raise additional capital for the company, which it can use to expand its business, launch new projects, or reduce debt.

