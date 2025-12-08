FMCG stock under Rs 50 in focus as company announces issuance of 4.06 crore warrants These warrants will be issued on a preferential basis to both promoter and non-promoter investors. Upon full conversion, the company will receive a total of Rs 101.5 crore.

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Integrated Industries, a small-cap company with a market cap of Rs 693.86 crore, which is engaged in the manufacturing of organic and inorganic food products, have witnessed a strong rally in its stock over the past few trading sessions. Last Friday, the company's stock closed at a 5 per cent upper circuit. Earlier, the stock hit an upper circuit on Thursday, too. The company's shares will be in focus today as well, i.e. on December 8, 2025, as the company has informed in its latest exchange filing that it will issue 4,06,00,000 warrants on a preferential basis, the price of which has been fixed at Rs 25 per warrant.

To raise Rs 101.5 crore

These warrants will be issued on a preferential basis to both promoter and non-promoter investors. Upon full conversion, the company will receive a total of Rs 101.5 crore. In an exchange filing, the company said Choice Strategic Advisors LLP has decided to invest Rs 25 crore, and Accufolio Risers LLP will invest Rs 25 crore, with both subscribing to 1,00,00,000 warrants each.

This partnership demonstrates the company's strong belief in long-term growth. The company will use the funds to fund capacity expansion (CAPEX) at its subsidiaries, strengthen working capital, and increase financial flexibility to address new opportunities.

Integrated Industries Share Price

The company's stock had closed at Rs 29.80 on Friday, up 5 per cent or Rs 1.41 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 38.16, hit on December 5, 2025.

Q2FY26 and H1FY26 Results

The company has reported strong Q2FY26 and H1FY26 financial results. In an exchange filing, the company stated that its net sales for the September quarter increased by 43 per cent year-on-year to Rs 286.86 crore, compared to Rs 186.60 crore in the previous year. Furthermore, its Profit After Tax (PAT) also surged by 108 per cent to Rs 29.89 crore.

