FMCG stock on investors' radar as consolidated net profit rises in Q2 FY27, witnesses trend reversal

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Davangere Sugar Company Ltd are in focus as the company has released its September quarter results. According to the information shared, revenue from operations rose 48.6 per cent to Rs 7,161.35 lakh in Q2 FY27, up from Rs 4,819.26 lakh in the same quarter last year. However, total expenses rose 75.1 per cent to Rs 7,956.22 lakh, up from Rs 4,543.82 lakh last year.

The company incurred a loss before tax of Rs 583.27 lakh, compared to a profit of Rs 333.16 lakh in the same quarter last year. The company incurred a net loss of Rs 538.73 lakh, compared to a net profit of Rs 262.99 lakh a year ago. The company's earnings per share (EPS) also declined to minus Rs 0.044 from Rs 0.018 a year ago.

However, the company remained profitable on a consolidated basis. Adjustments related to its subsidiary Aurevant Global Ltd. resulted in a consolidated net profit of Rs 354.04 lakh in the September quarter (Q2 FY27), compared to Rs 262.99 lakh in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, consolidated revenue was Rs 7,161.35 lakh, which is the same as standalone revenue. This means that the subsidiary company did not contribute to revenue in the quarter.

Quarterly results

Financial Particulars Q2 FY27 (Sep 30, 2026) Q1 FY27 (Jun 30, 2026) Q2 FY26 (Sep 30, 2025) Half Year Ended (Sep 30, 2026) Consolidated Total Income Rs. 73.73 crore Rs. 35.20 crore Rs. 48.77 crore Rs. 108.93 crore Consolidated Revenue from Operations Rs. 71.61 crore Rs. 34.72 crore Rs. 48.19 crore Rs. 106.33 crore Consolidated Net Profit Rs. 3.54 crore Rs. 0.94 crore Rs. 2.63 crore Rs. 4.48 crore Standalone Total Income Rs. 73.73 crore Rs. 35.20 crore Rs. 48.77 crore Rs. 108.93 crore Standalone Net Profit / (Loss) (Rs. 6.33 crore) Rs. 0.94 crore Rs. 2.63 crore (Rs. 5.39 crore)

Share price today

The company's stock started the trading session in green at Rs 2.05 against the previous close of Rs 2.04 on the BSE. However, it fell and touched the low of Rs 0.06 or 2.94 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 2.01, down Rs 0.03 or 1.47 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 340.88 crore.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 45.73. For the uninitiated, levels above 70 are considered overbought or overvalued, and levels below 30 are considered oversold or undervalued.