FMCG stock jumps 9% amid rally in markets, slips from day's high amid profit booking

Mumbai:

Shares of diversified FMCG enterprise Elitecon International jumped nearly 9 per cent on Thursday, July 9, 2026, amid a rally in the benchmark indices. The stock opened the trading session in the green at Rs 24.51, representing a 2.6 per cent gain over the previous close of Rs 23.88 on the BSE. It continued the upward trend and touched the intraday high of Rs 26, a jump of Rs 2.12 or 8.87 per cent from the last closing price. However, the stock witnessed some profit-booking at these levels and fell to a low of Rs 23.60, which is 2.31 per cent below the 52-week low of Rs 23.25. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 422.65, hit on August 25, 2025. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 23.74, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,801.23 crore.

The stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Recent business developments

The company recently shared a Rs 700 crore expansion plan. Under this expansion plan, the company has outlined an indicative capital outlay of Rs 700 crore. With this, the company plans to build a distribution network targeting 5,000 partners and presence across 5,00,000+ retail outlets and 15+ international markets over time. The company also aims to develop a portfolio featuring 10 consumer brands and over 150 stock keeping units (SKUs). According to the company, the production will be spearheaded by its existing manufacturing facility in Nashik. The firm also said that the facility is undergoing capacity additions and automation upgrades.

Share price history

The counter has given a strong return of 2,161.90 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected by 76.82 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, compared with a 7.82 per cent dip in the benchmark index.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 24.81. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Thursday after a sharp fall in the previous session amid foreign fund inflows and buying in blue-chip stocks.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)