Shares of diversified fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) enterprise Elitecon International are in focus as the company has announced financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27). According to the information shared with exchanges, its consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,896 crore in the quarter under review, about 3.6 times the Rs 525 crore booked a year earlier. Profit before tax and exceptional items rose 20.2 per cent to Rs 87.5 crore.