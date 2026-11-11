FMCG stock in focus after securing all-India distribution rights for Thailand’s company: Details

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Elitecon International Ltd are in focus as the company has announced the signing of an exclusive distribution rights agreement with a Thailand-based company. Amid this, the stock opened flat at Rs 6.01 on the BSE. However, it picked momentum and gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 6.23, representing a gain of Rs 0.22 or 3.6 per cent from the previous close on the BSE. However, the counter witnessed profit booking at higher levels and fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 5.88, a fall of Rs 0.13 or 2.16 per cent. This is also the counter's fresh 52-week low. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 164, touched on November 10, 2025. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 5.90, with a drop of Rs 0.11 or 1.83 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 943.12 crore.

Relative strength index

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 31.01. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Exclusive all-India distribution rights

The company has informed exchanges that it has signed an Exclusive Distribution Rights Agreement with Thailand-based Star Herb Pharma Company Limited. The agreement is effective from November 10, 2026, and gives the company the sole and exclusive right to import, market, promote, distribute, and sell Star Herb’s health, wellness, and beverage portfolios across every State and Union Territory in India.

Share price history

The stock has been losing for the last two days and has fallen 3.9 per cent in the period. While it has underperformed the sector by 4.3 per cent, the stock is technically trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a strong return of 460 per cent in five years and a return of 10.94 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has corrected 94.26 per cent, compared with the fall of 3.71 per cent in the benchmark index. The counter has corrected 10.14 per cent in one week.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)