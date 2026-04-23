FMCG stock hits upper circuit even as benchmark indices slump amid rise in crude oil prices

Mumbai:

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Elitecon International Ltd gained on Thursday even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade as crude oil prices once again breached the USD 100 per barrel mark amid stalled US–Iran negotiations. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 827.99 points or 1.05 per cent to 77,688.50 in the afternoon trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 196.30 points to 24,181.80. Amid this, the stock opened in red at Rs 39.52, with a fall of Rs 1.7 or 4.12 per cent from the previous close of Rs 41.22 on the BSE. However, the stock recovered and touched the intraday high of 43.28, representing a gain of Rs 2.06 or 4.99 per cent. In between, the stock touched a low of Rs 39.30. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 41.80 with a gain of 1.41 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,681.73 crore.

Share price history

The stock has gained after two consecutive days of decline and has outperformed the sector by 3.62 per cent. Technically, the stock trades below the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 37.78. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Stock recently listed on the NSE

Elitecon International's stock was recently listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock was locked in an upper circuit of 5 per cent in its debut trade.

Recently, the company had informed in an exchange filing that it has received a large long-term order of about Rs 2.02 billion from South African company Bozza Tobacco (PTY) Ltd for the supply of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The company stated that the contract, effective April 6, 2026, was signed on April 14, 2026, and will have a two-year term. Under the contract, the company will supply its brands, including Red & Black, B&W, Cape, Ossum, and Golden Flake, with payment due 90 days after delivery.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)