FMCG stock hits new 52-week high following this update by company - Check details On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 405 and hit the intraday high of Rs 412. In between it touched the intraday low of Rs 399.50.

Mumbai:

Shares of GRM Overseas, a leading basmati rice exporters, hit a new 52-week high on Monday, October 20, 2025 as the company shared details about expansion in the Middle East. The stock opened in the green at Rs 401.55 against the previous close of Rs 397.75 on the BSE. Amid firm buying, the stock gained further to hit the fresh 52-week high of Rs 412, representing a gain of 2.99 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 411.90 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,528.93. According to the information available, 28,427 shares exchanged hands at the time of writing the report.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 405 and hit the intraday high of Rs 412. In between it touched the intraday low of Rs 399.50.

The stock has been gaining for the past two days and has risen 4.03 per cent in this period. Technically, shares of GRM Overseas is trading higher than then 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

According to the BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a solid return of 1,853 per cent in five years but has only 9 per cent in three years. While it has jumped 105 per cent in two years and 81 per cent in 1 year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has zoomed 106 per cent.

Share Market Today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped in early trade on Monday, driven by buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and foreign fund inflows.

A sharp rally in global markets also added to the markets' optimism during the initial trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 704.37 points to 84,656.56 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 216.35 points to 25,926.20.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading higher.