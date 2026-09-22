FMCG stock hits 5% upper circuit as FY26 revenue crosses Rs 5,000 crore, check share price

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Elitecon International are in action after the company informed exchanges that its board approved the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, along with the statements of assets and liabilities and cash flows. The stock opened in the red at Rs 8.14 against the previous close of Rs 8.38 on the BSE. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 8.10, representing a dip of Rs 0.28 or 3.34 per cent. However, the stock rebounded, touched the intraday high of Rs 8.79, and got locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 8.73, up Rs 0.35 or 4.18 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,395.49 crore.

FY26 Revenue

The company reported massive, multi-fold growth in its consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, driven by a strategic expansion into the edible oil and agro-commodities business, along with a full year of international operations.

According to information shared with the exchanges, the company's revenue from operations jumped 9.2 times to Rs 5,074.80 crore for FY25-26. This was Rs 548.76 crore in FY25. Also, profit after tax (PAT) of the company surged 2.7 times to Rs 185.06 crore, compared to Rs 69.65 crore in the previous financial year.

The company's standalone revenue for the year jumped 5.1 times to Rs 1,529.50 crore compared to Rs 297.51 crore in FY25.

Fresh acquisition results in top-line growth

The steep jump in top-line growth follows the acquisition of controlling stakes in Sunbridge Agro Private Limited (51.65 per cent) and Landsmill Agro Private Limited (55 per cent), effective September 30, 2025. Consolidated FY26 performance includes only six months of operations from these two entities.

Share price history

The stock has gained over the last three days and has risen 12.5 per cent in the period. The counter has outperformed the sector by 4.01 per cent and is technically trading above the 5-day moving average but below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 52-week high is Rs 237, touched on September 26, 2025, and its 52-week low is Rs 7.09, hit on September 10, 2026.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)