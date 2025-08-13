FMCG stock gains amid buzz around bonus shares - Check share price and other details According to BSE Analytics, the scrip has delivered a positive return of 117 per cent over the past two years and 58 per cent over the past year.

Mumbai:

Shares of basmati rice exporter GRM Overseas are in action amid buzz around the issue of bonus shares. The FMCG stock started the trading session in the green, with a gain of Rs 2.15 against the previous close of Rs 365.85 on the BSE. The stock opened at Rs 368 and touched the intraday high of Rs 382.45, representing a gain of 4.51 per cent from the previous day's closing price. In between, it touched a low of Rs 367.05. The action in stock also comes amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 1.37 times. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 375.35 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the stock began today's trading session at Rs 366.25. The intraday high and low of the stock while writing the report were Rs 382 and 366.25, respectively.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the scrip has delivered a positive return of 117 per cent over the past two years and 58 per cent over the past year. On a YTD (year-to-date) basis, it has gained 87 per cent against the 2.71 per cent surge in the benchmark index. In one month, the stock has corrected 0.61 per cent.

Bonus Share Buzz

Meanwhile, the company has informed exchanges that its board will meet on August 20. 2025 to consider and approve the proposal for the issue of bonus shares. In view of this, the trading window for dealing in securities will remain closed for all the designated persons from August 13, 2025, to August 22, 2025.

"The Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 20th Day of August, 2025 at the Corporate Office and Works of the Company situated at Village Naultha, Tehsil Israna, Panipat, Haryana- 132145, to inter-alia consider and approve the proposal for issue of bonus shares, subject to pre requisite approvals," the company said in an exchange filing.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)