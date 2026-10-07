FMCG stock gains 5% ahead of board meeting on October 12 to approve proposals for raising funds

Shares of diversified FMCG enterprise Elitecon International Ltd jumped nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, after the company informed exchanges that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on Monday, October 12, 2026, to consider, evaluate, and approve proposals to raise funds. The company may consider raising capital by issuing equity shares or other eligible securities.

The stock started the trading session in the red amid weakness in the benchmark indices. It opened at Rs 7.25 against the previous close of Rs 7.27 on the BSE. However, it rebounded to hit a high of Rs 7.62, representing a gain of Rs 0.35 or 4.81 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 7.56, up Rs 0.29 or 3.99 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,208.47 per cent.

The counter has gained after 7 days of consecutive falls and technically traded lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 179.40, hit on December 7, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 7.09, touched on September 10, 2026.

Board to consider various fundraising options

The board will consider various fundraising options at this meeting. These include a qualified institutions placement (QIP), a preferential issue, a private placement, a rights issue, a follow-on public offering (FPO), a debt issue, or other methods available under law. The company may also raise funds in one or more tranches.

The board will also consider key terms and conditions such as the total amount of funds to be raised, the type of securities, the issue price or pricing mechanism, and the timing and manner of the issue.

Strong quarterly results

The group's consolidated revenue for FY2025-26 was Rs 5,074.80 crore, a 9.2-fold increase from Rs 548.76 crore in FY2024-25. Consolidated profit after tax was Rs 185.06 crore, a 2.7-fold increase from Rs 69.65 crore in the previous year. Ownership profit was Rs 161.98 crore.

The group's standalone income was Rs 1,529.50 crore, a 5.1-fold increase from Rs 297.51 crore in the previous fiscal year. However, standalone profit after tax fell to Rs 13.09 crore from Rs 32.21 crore in the previous year, a 59.4 per cent decline. The group's basic consolidated EPS was Rs 1.16, compared to Rs 1.75 in the previous year.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)