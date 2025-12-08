FMCG stock ends session in green even as Sensex sinks 609 points, company shares update on dividend payment According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a positive return of 8964 per cent in five years and 8532.38 per cent return in three years.

Mumbai:

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Elitecon International ended the session in the green, even as equity benchmark indices ended the session in the red. The counter opened in the green at Rs 86.60 against the previous close of Rs 86.33 on the BSE. It later gained to touch an intraday high of Rs 90.64 to lock in a 5 per cent upper circuit. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 14,488.80 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 422.65, hit on August 25, 2025. The counter's 52-week low is Rs 7.41. The stock has been gaining over the last two days, rising 5.49 per cent in that period. Technically, the counter trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

Payment of interim dividend

Meanwhile, the company has informed exchanges that it has paid the full amount of the interim dividend to all eligible shareholders of the non-promoter category, as the promoter category shareholders of the company have voluntarily relinquished their entire entitlement to the dividend, amounting to around Rs 47.5 million.

Earlier, the company, in its meeting held on November 5, 2025, declared an interim dividend of 5 per cent per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each. The company had fixed November 12, 2025, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a positive return of 8964 per cent in five years and 8532.38 per cent return in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has yielded a positive return of 774.06 per cent. However, it corrected 62.42 per cent in three months, as against the positive return of 5.34 per cent by the benchmark index in the same period.

