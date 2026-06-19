FMCG stock ends session in green as promoter increases stake with purchase of 99,546 equity shares

Mumbai:

Shares of GRM Overseas Ltd, a leading FMCG company and the third-largest exporter of Basmati rice, ended the trading session in the green despite a widespread sell-off in the stock market. The stock ended in green as the company has shared details about the promoter acquiring an additional stake via the open market. The company said that Mamta Garg, a member of its promoter group, purchased 99,546 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 per share of the company on June 17, 2026. Earlier, the company announced that individuals associated with its promoter group have acquired shares in the company.

The promoter group of the company has purchased 4.50 lakh shares through the open market, representing 0.22 per cent of the company's total share capital.

Post this purchase, the total stake of the promoter group and their associates (PACs) has increased to 13.05 crore shares, which is 62.98 per cent of the total stake in the company.

GRM Overseas Share Price

The company's stock opened in the red at Rs 93.30 on the BSE, down from the previous close of Rs 93.40. During the day, it touched the intraday high of Rs 96.50 and a low of Rs 92.15. The counter ended the session in green at Rs 94, representing a gain of Rs 0.60, or 0.64 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,947.77 crore.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 22.69. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Q4FY26 Results

Recently, the company released its financial results, reporting a 5.51 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.61 crore in the March quarter. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company had reported a profit of Rs 20.48 crore. Revenue from operations increased by 104.94 per cent to Rs 597.20 crore in the March quarter. In the same period a year ago, the company's revenue was Rs 290 crore.

However, despite strong revenue growth, operating performance remained under pressure.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)