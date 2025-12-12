FMCG stock below 500 trades in green as promoter raises stake, check share price and other details The stock has gained after four days of consecutive fall and technically trades higher than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of rice exporter GRM Overseas Ltd traded in green on Friday, December 12, 2025, as the company has informed exchanges that one of its promoters has acquired additional shares. The counter started the session in the red at Rs 446.90 against the previous close of Rs 451.50 on the BSE. While it dipped further to touch the low of Rs 445.45, the counter rebounded to hit the intraday high of Rs 456.75, representing a gain of 1.16 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 454.05 with a gain of 0.56 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,785.69 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 447.50 and later touched the intraday high and low of Rs 456 and 445.30, respectively.

The stock has gained after four days of consecutive fall and technically trades higher than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages.

Purchases 50,000 shares

The company, in its latest exchange filing, said the information relates to the purchase of 50,000 equity shares, with a face value Rs 2 each, of the company by its promoter Atul Garg on December 10, 2025. The transaction involves Mamta Garg (Seller), Atul Garg (Acquirer) and Hukam Chand Garg (Persons Acting in Concert - PAC).

Grant of bonus shares

On Wednesday, the company announced in a filing that its board members had approved the issuance of bonus shares to shareholders. However, the bonus share ratio and record date have not yet been disclosed.

Earlier, the company said its net profit has jumped 61 per cent year on year to Rs 14.83 crore in the July-September quarter on higher sales. Total revenue of the company rose by 16 per cent to Rs 372 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26 compared to Rs 330 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, a company statement said.