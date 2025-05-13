First interim dividend of FY 2025-26 soon: This EPC firm's board to meet on May 20 - Details First interim dividend soon! The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 262.50 and the 52-week low is Rs 135.05. The market cap of the civil construction is Rs 5,464.22 crore.

BSE Smallcap company Man Infraconstruction is expected to announce the first interim dividend of the financial year 2025-26 soon. The EPC firm has informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet on May 20, 2025, to consider the consider and approve payment of the first interim dividend for FY 2025-26 along with the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

Share Price

The stock of the company ended the last trading session with a gain of Rs 9.45 or 6.31 per cent at Rs 159.15 against the previous close of Rs 149.70. The scrip started the session at Rs 154.75 and touched the intraday high of Rs 154.75 during the session. The intraday low of the stock was Rs 152.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 262.50 and the 52-week low is Rs 135.05. The market cap of the civil construction is Rs 5,464.22 crore.

Q3 Results

The company posted an 88 per cent rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 39.14 crore for the December quarter, on reduced expenses. In the same quarter a year ago, it had posted Rs 20.76 crore profit, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income fell to Rs 116.65 crore from Rs 124.22 crore in the October-December period a year ago. Expenses slipped to Rs 68.53 crore from Rs 95.77 crore.

Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority issued the Letter of Award (LoA) to Trident Agrocom Exports and Man Infraconstruction consortium for the development of a Rs 284-crore agro facility at its port.

Once operational, the export-import-cum-domestic agricultural commodity-based processing and storage facility coming up on a 27-acre land parcel within the port complex, is expected to handle about 1.2 million tonnes of cargo annually.

EPC firm Man Infraconstruction is into verticals like ports, infrastructure, commercial projects, institutions, IT projects and futuristic lifestyle houses.