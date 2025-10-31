EV stock surges over 7% amid volatility in markets - Check price and other details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 27.65. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Shares of small-cap electric vehicle company Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd witnessed a 7 per cent rally today, i.e. on October 31, 2025, even as the market remained volatile. The stock started the trading session flat as benchmark indices fell in the opening trade. However, it gained momentum to reach a high of Rs 45, a 7.24 per cent gain from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 43.70 with an increase of 4.15 per cent. Last seen, the number of traded equity shares of the company stood at 3,14,488. The company's market cap stood at Rs 830.18 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock, hit on November 4, 2024, is Rs 118.70, and the 52-week low is Rs 39.20.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 27.65. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mercury Ev-Tech Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the company's stock has risen more than 3 per cent in the past week. But it has corrected over 6 per cent in the past month, more than 11.5 per cent in the past three months, more than 31 per cent in the past six months, and more than 60 per cent in the past year.

However, in the past three years, the stock has returned 746 per cent, multiplying investors' money around eight times. Furthermore, the stock has risen 7,320 per cent in the past five years.

Recently, the company made several significant business moves, including announcing a merger with EV Nest Private Limited, which was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Ahmedabad.

In addition, the company has received approval from the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) to manufacture a special-purpose four-wheeler goods carrier vehicle called 'MUSHAK EV.' This approval represents a significant milestone for the company, providing it with the opportunity to advance the production and sales of this new vehicle.

