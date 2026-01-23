EV stock gains over 15% even as markets remain volatile despite positive global cues The stock has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 6.07 per cent and technically trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of electric vehicle company Mercury Ev-Tech are in action today, i.e. on January 23, 2026, even as markets remained volatile despite positive global cues. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty pared opening gains to trade lower in the early session amid sustained selling by foreign institutional investors. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened higher at 82,335.94 and later hit a high of 82,516. 27. However, profit-taking by investors dragged the barometer into the red. The broader NSE Nifty was marginally down by 2.95 or 0.01 per cent at 25,286.95. The index moved between 25,347.95 and a low of 25,249.10 in the early session. Amid this, the stock opened gap up with a gain of 4.43 per cent at Rs 33. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 2.88 times, the scrip touched the intraday high of Rs 36.51, representing a gain of 15.54 per cent.

Stock trades in a wide range

The stock has traded in a wide range of Rs 4.19. Last seen, it held firmly in green at Rs 36.14 with a gain of 14.37 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 688.27 crore

The stock has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 6.07 per cent and technically trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 87, hit on January 24, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 29.95.

Share price history

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 5216.18 per cent in five years and 70.36 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 64.37 per cent in two years and 57.12 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has corrected 2.30 per cent as against the dip of 3.72 per cent in the benchmark index.

Meanwhile, the company's operating revenue increased 11.36 per cent year-on-year to Rs 15.49 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26, compared to Rs 13.91 crore a year earlier.

