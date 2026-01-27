EV stock gains over 14% even as markets remain volatile in today's trade, check share price The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 53.67. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of passenger cars and utility vehicles company Mercury Ev-Tech Ltd are in action today, i.e. on January 27, 2026, even as Indian benchmark indices remained highly volatile despite positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 417. 68 points to 81,120.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 111.1 points to 24,937.55. However, soon after, both the benchmark indices bounced back and were trading in positive territory. The BSE benchmark quoted 298.06 points higher at 81,814.74, and the Nifty traded 91.85 points up at 25,151.15. Amid this, the stock opened gap up with a gain of 9.95 per cent at Rs 39.89 against the previous close of Rs 36.28 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 2.72 times, the stock gained to touch the high of Rs 41.53, representing a gain of 14.47 per cent.

Stock's 14-day RSI

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 53.67. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share price history

The stock has yielded a positive return of 5,872 per cent in five years and 101.14 per cent in three years. However, the stock has corrected 60.78 per cent in two years and 48.31 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has given a positive return of 9.76 per cent, as against the dip of 4.03 per cent by the benchmark index.

In the September quarter, the company's operating revenue increased 11.36 per cent year-on-year to Rs 15.49 crore (approximately USD 1.44 billion), compared to Rs 13.91 crore (approximately USD 1.39 billion) a year earlier. Total expenses in Q2 were Rs 14.56 crore (approximately USD 1.45 billion), compared to Rs 13.07 crore (approximately USD 1.07 billion) a year earlier. Net profit increased 28.36 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.15 crore (approximately USD 1.15 billion), compared to Rs 89.59 lakh (approximately USD 8.95 billion) a year earlier.

