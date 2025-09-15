EV stock gains as company inks pact to expand solar business in Mauritius - Details The stock has given a multibagger return of 5,250 per cent in five years, but it has corrected 23 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has fallen 19.72 per cent.

Mumbai:

Shares of Servotech Renewable Power System gained on Monday, September 15, 2025, even as stock markets traded flat in early trade after a sharp rally last week. The counter started today's trading session at Rs 133.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) against the previous close of Rs 132.65. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 137.98, representing a gain of 4.01 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session.

Share Price History

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 205.40, hit on September 26, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 97.55. The market cap of the company is Rs 3,034.91 crore.

The stock has given a multibagger return of 5,250 per cent in five years, but it has corrected 23 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has fallen 19.72 per cent.

Gets Order From BIAL

Earlier, the company received an order from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) to install ultra-fast EV chargers at Kempegowda International Airport.

Each charger will have a capacity of 240 kW and will enhance the e-transport operational efficiency at the airport, the company said in a statement.

Servotech Renewable Power System has received an order to install 10 ultra-fast direct current electric vehicle (DC EV) chargers of 240 kW each at Kempegowda International Airport for airside EV operations, it said.

