IPO GMPs: Ellenbarrie vs Globe Civil Projects vs HDB Financial Services vs Kalpataru: What grey market signals

India's IPO market seems to have finally picked up pace as several companies have opened their initial public offerings for subscription, and several others are lined up in the coming months. Among the companies that are set to tap the capital markets are HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, Kalpataru, Rubicon Research, Globe Civil Projects, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), Regreen-Excel EPC India, and Paramesu Biotech. Some of them are already open for subscription. Amid the positive market sentiment, let's check what the grey market premium (GMP) trends suggest for them.