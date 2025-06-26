India's IPO market seems to have finally picked up pace as several companies have opened their initial public offerings for subscription, and several others are lined up in the coming months. Among the companies that are set to tap the capital markets are HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, Kalpataru, Rubicon Research, Globe Civil Projects, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), Regreen-Excel EPC India, and Paramesu Biotech. Some of them are already open for subscription. Amid the positive market sentiment, let's check what the grey market premium (GMP) trends suggest for them.
IPO GMPs: Ellenbarrie vs Globe Civil Projects vs HDB Financial Services vs Kalpataru: What grey market signals
IPO GMPs: Ellenbarrie vs Globe Civil Projects vs HDB Financial Services vs Kalpataru: What grey market signals?
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Rajnath Singh refuses to sign joint statement at SCO meet, stresses India's anti-terror stance
-
India slams Pakistan’s ‘nefarious agenda’ at UNSC, calls it ‘serial violator’ of child rights
-
'Operation Sindoor was our right to defend against cross-border terror': Rajnath Singh rips into Pak
-
1 dead, 7 injured after bus carrying 18 plunges into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag
Advertisement
Advertisement