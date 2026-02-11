Education sector stock recovers from day's low even as markets remain volatile, check details here According to the BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a return of 1216.30 per cent in five years and 177.87 per cent in three years. However, the stock has corrected 7.78 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, as against the dip of 1.14 per cent in the benchmark index.

Mumbai:

Shares of Shanti Educational Initiatives are in focus as the company has announced its financial results for the October-December quarter of the FY26. The stock opened gap down with a loss of 2.58 per cent at Rs 172 against the previous close of Rs 176.55 on the BSE. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 169.55, representing a fall of 3.96 per cent. However, it gained amid firm buying and touched the high of Rs 177.90, a recovery of 4.92 per cent from the day's low. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 177.80 with a gain of Rs 1.25 or 0.71 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,862.58.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 82.46. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 200 and a 52-week low of Rs 63.15. According to the BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a return of 1216.30 per cent in five years and 177.87 per cent in three years. However, the stock has corrected 7.78 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, as against the dip of 1.14 per cent in the benchmark index.

Quarterly results

The company's standalone income for Q3 FY26 was Rs 27.8 million, compared to Rs 64.6 million in the same quarter a year ago. Profit before tax for Q3 was a minuscule Rs 10.5 million, compared to a positive Rs 20.1 million a year ago.

The company's profit in the December quarter was negative at Rs 83.21 lakh, compared with Rs 1.64 crore a year earlier.

Stock market today

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Wednesday, February 10, 2026, amid strong global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 65.23 points to start the session at 84,339.15, the Nifty added 62.3 points to open at 25,997.45. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,273.92 and the Nifty 50 at 25,935.15.

However, the Sensex later fell 92.63 or 0.11 per cent to 84,181.2,9 and Nifty dropped 10.40 or 0.04 per cent to 25,924.75.

