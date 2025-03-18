Domestic institutional investor increases stake in this LIC-backed NBFC - Details Earlier, the company announced that the country’s largest PSU bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has invested in the Commercial Papers (CPs) issued by it.

Delhi-NCR-based domestic institutional investor (DII), Equilibrated Venture Cflow (P) Ltd., has increased its stake in the LIC-backed non-banking financial company (NBFC) Paisalo Digital.

According to the information shared, the acquisition was carried out through the open market.

As per the regulatory filing under SEBI’s Regulation 29(2), Equilibrated Venture Cflow purchased 5,40,000 shares of Paisalo Digital. This acquisition accounts for 0.0599 per cent of the company’s total share and diluted voting capital.

With this, Equilibrated Venture Cflow's total holding in the NBFC has increased to 14,07,37,205 shares or 15.6007 per cent stake in the company. Prior to the acquisition, it held 14,01,97,205 shares or 15.5409 per cent stake.

Earlier, the company announced that the country’s largest PSU bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has invested in the Commercial Papers (CPs) issued by it.

According to the information shared with exchanges, the company said that its Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors has made an allotment of 600 commercial papers worth over Rs 29 crore to SBI on March 11.

As per the shareholding pattern at the end of the December 2024 quarter, state-run insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) holds more than 1 per cent stake in the company.

Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark index Sensex jumped over 900 points to reclaim the 75,000 mark during the morning trade on Tuesday in tandem with a positive trend in global markets and buying in bank stocks.

Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 901.43 points to 75,071.38 during the morning trade. The NSE Nifty also surged 265.9 points to 22,774.65.

From the Sensex pack, Zomato, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, NTPC, Adani Ports and Hindustan Unilever were among the biggest gainers.

However, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank were the laggards.