DMART Share Price: Stock opens gap up after strong standalone revenue Q4 update, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which operates the D-Mart retail chain stores, opened gap up on Monday, April 6, 2026, as the company has reported a strong revenue update for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The stock opened with a gain of 2.06 per cent at Rs 4450.10 against the previous close of Rs 4,360.20 on the BSE. The scrip gained further, even as benchmark indices fell around 0.50 per cent from their day's high, to hit an intraday high of Rs 4512.60, representing a gain of 3.5 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 4,405.85 with a gain of Rs 45.65 or 1.05 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,86,706.48 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter started the trading session at Rs 4,450 and later touched the intraday high of Rs 4,518.10 and low of Rs 4,353.10.

The counter has been gaining over the last four days, rising 12.44 per cent in the period. While the stock has outperformed the sector by 0.56 per cent, it is technically trading above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Strong Q4 update

The company has informed exchanges that its Q4 revenue stood at Rs 17,204.5 crore, which represents a growth of 18.9 per cent from Rs 14,462.39 crore a year ago, broadly in line with its 2–3 year revenue CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 17-18 per cent.

The total number of stores as of March 31, 2026, was 500 (including one store in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, currently closed to customers due to reconstruction).

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 56.14 per cent in five years and 27.09 per cent in three years.

However, it has corrected 3.91 per cent in two years, as against a fall of 1.54 per cent in the benchmark index. On a year-to-date basis, it has gained 19.48 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)