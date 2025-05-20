DLF Share Price: Stock under Rs 800 gains after firm's net profit jumped by 39 per cent DLF Share Price: Realty major DLF Ltd's shares are in action after the company announced its financial results and reported a jump of 39 per cent to Rs 1,282 crore in its consolidated net profit in the January-March quarter.

Mumbai:

DLF Share Price: Shares of Realty major DLF Ltd are in action today and opened with a gap up of 2.04 per cent at Rs 752.45 against the previous close of Rs 775.75. The stock gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 780.50 - a rise of 5.84 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, it held firm in green at Rs 778.25 on the BSE. The latest action is being seen the company announced its financial results and reported a jump of 39 per cent to Rs 1,282 crore in its consolidated net profit in the January-March quarter. The company said that the profit jumped due to higher revenue. Also, the firm's sales bookings hit a record Rs 21,223 crore in the whole 2024-25, driven by strong demand for luxury homes.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 928.70 and the 52-week low of the counter is Rs 601.20. The market cap of the counter is Rs 1,92,319.34 crore.

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 770 against the previous close of Rs 737.65 and touched the intraday high of Rs 780.95.

The counter has been gaining for the last five days and has risen 13.55 per cent in the period. On technical parameters, the stock is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than 200-day moving averages.

According to BSE Analytics, the scrip has given a multibagger return of 135.05 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 8.45 per cent in one year and 5.59 per cent so far this year.

DLF Q4 Results

The company has announced its financial results and as per the information shared with exchanges, the company's sales bookings rose 44 per cent from Rs 14,778 crore in the preceding 2023-24 financial year.

DLF's total income rose to Rs 3,347.77 crore in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 2,316.

7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Total income rose to Rs 8,995.89 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 6,958.34 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.