June 17, 2026
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  4. Dixon Technologies shares gain amid reports that govt likely to clear Dixon-Vivo JV deal this month

Dixon Technologies shares gain amid reports that govt likely to clear Dixon-Vivo JV deal this month

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Dixon Technologies Share Price: Vivo's manufacturing unit in Noida is likely to be part of the proposed JV, reducing the company's risk exposure in India.

Dixon Technologies Share Price Today.
Dixon Technologies Share Price Today. Image Source : India TV
Mumbai:

Dixon Technologies Share Price: Vivo's manufacturing unit in Noida is likely to be part of the proposed JV, reducing the company's risk exposure in India.

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