Dixon Technologies Share Price: Vivo's manufacturing unit in Noida is likely to be part of the proposed JV, reducing the company's risk exposure in India.
Dixon Technologies shares gain amid reports that govt likely to clear Dixon-Vivo JV deal this month
Dixon Technologies Share Price: Vivo's manufacturing unit in Noida is likely to be part of the proposed JV, reducing the company's risk exposure in India.
Mumbai:
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