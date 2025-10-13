Diwlai Muhurat Trading 2025: NSE, BSE to conduct 1-hour muhurat trading on this date - Full details Diwlai Muhurat Trading 2025: Muhurat Trading follows the same rules as regular trading, except it takes place for just one hour.

Mumbai:

Stock exchanges BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct a special Muhurat trading session to mark the festival of Diwali. This is a familiar ritual for traders in India. The symbolic trading session is held as many investors believe participating in the Muhurat trading session brings prosperity throughout the year. The stock exchange specifies the time of Muhurat trading every year. Last year, the special Muhurat trading session was held from 6 pm to 7 pm.

However, with the trading window limited to just an hour, the markets often witness heightened volatility.

Diwlai Muhurat Trading 2025: Date and Time

The exchanges will conduct a special Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, October 21. The session will be held between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm, according to the stock exchanges' circulars.

According to the information available, the exchange announced that the pre-opening session will take place from 1:30 pm to 1.45 pm.

The new session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat (Vikram Samvat 2082) - the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali. It is believed that trading during the 'Muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.

Diwlai Muhurat Trading 2025: Trading across various segments

Trading would take place across various segments like equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB) in the same time slot, according to separate circulars issued by the bourses.

What are the rules of Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat Trading follows the same rules as regular trading, except it takes place for just one hour.

Settlement obligations are incurred and processed in the same way as on any other trading day. Both the Capital Market and Futures & Options (F&O) segments are open for trading, and intraday trading is permitted.

Can we do intraday in Muhurat?

Yes, intraday is possible in Muhurat Trading. However, it is essential to understand that it is supposed to take place in the defined one-hour window.

Can we buy mutual funds during Muhurat Trading?

Mutual fund orders can be placed anytime during the day, including after market hours. During Muhurat trading, one can also buy mutual funds.