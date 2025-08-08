Dividend Stocks: From IOC to MCX, these shares to trade ex-date today - Check amount and other details Dividend Stocks: Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Paras Defence and Space Technologies and others have set August 8, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

Mumbai:

Shares of several companies are set to trade ex-dividend today, i.e. on August 8, 2025. Some of such stocks that will be in focus today are Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Paras Defence and Space Technologies and others. All these companies have set August 8, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. While there are around 30 such stocks that will trade ex-date today for corporate actions like dividends, bonus issue and stock split, here we are going to discuss the 10 most important companies that have announced dividends.

Ceat Dividend Amount

Ceat Ltd has announced a dividend of Rs 30 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each. The stock will trade ex-date today. The counter had ended the last trading session in the red at Rs 3,212.60.

Alkem Laboratories Dividend Amount

The pharmaceuticals company has announced a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each.

Delta Corp Dividend Amount

The shares of the company will trade ex-date today for a dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each.

Hindalco Industries Dividend Amount

The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, and shares will trade ex-date today.

Indian Oil Corporation Dividend Amount

The PSU has announced a final dividend of Rs 3 for its investors, and shares will trade ex-date today.

Mankind Pharma Dividend Amount

The shares of the BSE 200 company will trade ex-date for an interim dividend of Rs 1.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Dividend Amount

Shares of MCX are set to trade ex-date for a dividend of Rs 30 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Dividend Amount

The aerospace and defence company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)