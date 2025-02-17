Rs 110 dividend stock: This FMCG stock to trade ex-date for interim dividend soon - Check record date, payment

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY/INDIA TV Eligible investors will be paid the interim dividend on or before March 7, 2025.

Rs 110 dividend stock: Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. a constituent of BSE 200, has announced an interim dividend. The stock of the company will trade ex-date soon for this corporate action. Here we are going to share the details about the record date and payment date.

Rs 110 dividend stock

The stock in focus here is Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 110 per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care dividend: Record date

The company, in an exchange filing, said that the record date for this corporate action has been fixed as February 20, 2025.

"As informed earlier in our letter dated January 31, 2025 record date for the purpose of eligibility for payment of said Interim Dividend shall be February 20, 2025," the filing reads.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care dividend: Ex-date

The shares of the fast-moving consumer goods company will trade ex-date for an interim dividend on February 20, 2025.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care dividend: Payment date

The company said that eligible investors will be paid the interim dividend on or before March 7, 2025.

"Have declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 of ₹ 110 per Equity Share (Face Value of Rs. 10/- each). The dividend shall be paid on or before March 7, 2025," the company said.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Share Price

The stock of the company opened in green at Rs 13,999.90 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 13,855.55. However, it fell later to touch the intra-day low of Rs 13,664. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 13,685.55 - a dip of 1.23 per cent from the previous close.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Share Price History

The stock has given negative returns of 16.68 per cent in one year and 19.38 per cent in six months.