IRCON to Shipping Corporation of India: Shares of these companies to trade ex-dividend soon, check amount

Indian equity markets slipped into a sharp corrective phase last week, with intense selling pressure led by a sustained meltdown in the IT sector. The Nifty 50 closed at 25,471.10, down 1.30 per cent, and the Sensex settled at 82,626.76, down 1.25 per cent. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned aggressive sellers in the last trading session and offloaded equities worth Rs 7,395 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, provided strong counter-support with net buying of Rs 5,554 crore, cushioning the downside and preventing a deeper structural breakdown for now. Amid this volatility, there is an opportunity for investors to earn some additional profit from their investment as stocks of several companies are set to trade ex-date for dividends. Investors must note that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, they must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. This means today is the last day for them to be eligible for the corporate action. Here we are going to tell you about shares that are set to trade ex-date soon.

List of stocks that will trade ex-date tomorrow, i.e. on February 18, 2026

Among the companies whose shares will trade ex-date tomorrow for dividends are Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Hikal Ltd, International Gemmological Institute India Ltd, IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust, IRCON International Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd and others.

Apart from dividends, there is a company that will trade ex-date for a bonus issue. The company is Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd.

Stock Ex Date Purpose Record Date Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd 17 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 17 Feb 2026 Hikal Ltd 17 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000 17 Feb 2026 International Gemmological Institute India Ltd 17 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 17 Feb 2026 IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust 17 Feb 2026 Income Distribution (InvIT) 17 Feb 2026 INTERISE TRUST 17 Feb 2026 Income Distribution (InvIT) 17 Feb 2026 IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd 17 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 17 Feb 2026 IRCON International Ltd 17 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2000 17 Feb 2026 Majestic Auto Ltd-$ 17 Feb 2026 Special Dividend - Rs. - 35.0000 17 Feb 2026 Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd 17 Feb 2026 Bonus issue 1:2 17 Feb 2026 Shipping Corporation of India Ltd 17 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 17 Feb 2026 Vibrant Global Capital Ltd 17 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.6500 17 Feb 2026

List of stocks that will trade ex-date today, i.e. on February 16

Meanwhile, there are stocks that will trade ex-date today. Among these are Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Uniparts India Ltd, and others.

Stock Ex Date Purpose Record Date Saven Technologies Ltd 16 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 16 Feb 2026 Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd 16 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 16 Feb 2026 Anantam Highways Trust 16 Feb 2026 Income Distribution (InvIT) 16 Feb 2026 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd 16 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 16 Feb 2026 Escorts Kubota Ltd 16 Feb 2026 Special Dividend - Rs. - 18.0000 16 Feb 2026 IIFL Capital Services Ltd 16 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 16 Feb 2026 IRB InvIT Fund 16 Feb 2026 Income Distribution (InvIT) 16 Feb 2026 Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd 16 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 16 Feb 2026 Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd 16 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 16 Feb 2026 Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd 16 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 16 Feb 2026 Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd 16 Feb 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 16 Feb 2026 Torrent Power Ltd 16 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 15.0000 16 Feb 2026 Uniparts India Ltd 16 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 16 Feb 2026

