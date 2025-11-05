Dividend: Stock under Rs 50 sets date for quarterly results, interim dividend - Check share price The counter has gained 34.99 per cent in two years but has dipped 13.70 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has corrected 7.66 per cent.

Shares of small-cap company Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited will be in focus as the company has announced that its board will meet on November 13, 2025, to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. According to the information shared, the board may also declare a second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

Share price in last trading session

Shares of the company ended the trading session on Friday in the red at Rs 26.89 with a fall of 0.96 per cent from the previous close of Rs 27.15. The stock started the trading session at Rs 27.19 on the BSE. During the day, it touched a high of Rs 27.59 and a low of Rs 26.70. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 336.53.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a solid return of 258.53 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 28.10 per cent in three years as against the return of 36.93 per cent in the benchmark index.

The counter has gained 34.99 per cent in two years but has dipped 13.70 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has corrected 7.66 per cent.

Allotment of 50,00,000 Convertible Warrants

Earlier, the company considered and approved the allotment of equity shares upon conversion of 50,00,000 warrants into equivalent equity shares of a face value of Re 1 each at an issue price of Rs 23.75.

"Allotment of 50,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- each at an issue price of Rs. 23.75/- each (including a premium of Rs. 22.75/- per share) upon conversion for equal number of Warrants at an issue price of Rs. 23.75/- each upon receipt of balance amount at the rate of Rs. 17.8125/- (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) aggregating to Rs. 8,90,62,500/-," the filing reads.

Consequent to the conversation of warrants/allotment of equity shares, the issued and paid-up capital of the company stands increased to Rs 13,01,52,000, consisting of 13,01,52,000 equity shares of Re 1 each.

