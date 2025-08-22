Dividend Stock: This BSE-listed smallcap stock surges 9% on ex-date - Check details Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Surat, the company has a distribution of leading brands like Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Jio, Realme, Redmi, and Nokia.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE-listed smallcap company Bhatia Communications & Retail India Ltd are in action even as the equity benchmark indices extended losses in afternoon trade on Friday amid broad-based selling across sectors. At around 2:40 pm, the Sensex fell 631.23 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 81,369.48, while the Nifty declined 196.70 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 24,887.05. The shares of the company started the trading session at Rs 28.25 against the previous close of Rs 27.81 on the BSE. Defying the trend of the broader markets, the stock gained further to hit the intraday high of Rs 30.38. This is a significant jump of 9.24 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session.

The stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, it has outperformed the sector by 7.74 per cent.

Share Price History

Stock has been gaining for the last 5 days and has risen by 24.13 per cent in the period. According to BSE Analytics, it has given a multibagger return of 336 per cent in five years. However, it has gained 0.57 per cent, 69.23 per cent, and 32.98 per cent in five years, three years and two years, respectively.

Dividend Amount

The company has declared the first interim dividend of FY26, amounting to Rs 0.01 per equity share of face value Re 1. This is the company's first interim dividend and has apparently created a lot of buzz among investors.



Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Surat, the company has a distribution of leading brands like Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Jio, Realme, Redmi, and Nokia.

Meanwhile, in Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded in positive territory, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted lower. The US markets ended lower on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,246.51 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)