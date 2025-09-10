Dividend Stock: PSU IRCON International in focus as shares trade ex-date - Check details Dividend Stock: According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 318 per cent in five years and 313 per cent in three years.

Mumbai:

Shares of state-run infrastructure construction company IRCON International Ltd are in focus as the stock trades ex-date for a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each. According to the information available with the exchanges, the company has fixed September 11 as the ex-date and record date. A record date is essential as it helps the company to determine the eligibility of shareholders for a corporate action.

IRCON Share Price

The shares of the public sector undertaking (PSU) began trading at Rs 174.25 on the BSE, against a previous close of Rs 173.60. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 176.45, representing a gain of 1.64 per cent from the last closing price. In between, it touched the intraday low of Rs 172.20. The stock ended the trading session at Rs 172.65 - a fall of 0.55 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 16,238 crore.

IRCON Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 318 per cent in five years and 313 per cent in three years. While it has gained 29 per cent in two years, it has corrected 29.31 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has corrected 20.78 per cent as compared to a 3.72 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 249.25 and the 52-week low is Rs 134.30.

Share Market Today

Benchmark Sensex rose by 323 points while Nifty closed higher for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday following buying in IT, select financial and capital goods shares amid renewed optimism over a successful conclusion of India-US trade talks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 323.83 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 81,425.15, registering its third straight day of gain. During the day, it jumped 542.56 points or 0.66 per cent to 81,643.88.