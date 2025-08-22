Dividend Stock: BSE SmallCap traded ex-date today, check dividend amount and other details The stock was in focus today as it traded ex-date for the final dividend for the financial year 2024-25 announced by the company.

Shares of frozen meat exporter HMA Agro Industries ended lower on Friday, August 22, 2025, after a positive start. The stock was in focus today as it traded ex-date for the final dividend for the financial year 2024-25 announced by the company.

The counter started the trading session in the green at Rs 31.81, up from its previous close of Rs 31.56 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 31.97, representing a gain of 1.29 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. However, it later fell to touch an intraday low of Rs 31.39 and ended the session at Rs 31.40, with a fall of 0.50 per cent.

The scrip has been losing for the last 2 days and has fallen 0.57 per cent in the period. Technically, it traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 53.30 and the 52-week low is Rs 27.54. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,572 crore.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected by 50.57 per cent, compared to a gain of 24.67 per cent in the benchmark index. In one year, the counter has dipped 38 per cent.

Dividend Amount

The company's board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.30 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2024-25.

"Considered and recommend the Final Dividend of Rs. 0.30/- Per Equity Share (30%) for the financial year 2024-25," the filing reads.

Dividend Record Date

The frozen meat exporter HMA Agro Industries has fixed August 22 as the record date for the payment of the final dividend. A record date is important as it helps a company to determine the eligibility of shareholders for a corporate action.

"Fixed Friday, August 22, 2025 as Record Date/Cut-off Date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the final dividend subject to shareholders’ approval at the AGM," the company said.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)