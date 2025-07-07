Dividend Stock: BSE-listed company fixes record date for final dividend - Check details Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade amid caution ahead of the July 9 US tariff deadline, weak trends in Asian markets and foreign fund outflows.

Mumbai:

Smallcap retail company Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd has fixed a record date to identify the eligibility of shareholders for the final dividend. The company had announced the final dividend while sharing its quarterly results. The company has recommended a final dividend of 1 per cent on each share.

"Recommended a final dividend of Re 0.01 per equity share having a face value of Re 1 i.e (1%) to the shareholders for the financial year 2024-25," the company had said in a filing in May.

However, the final dividend is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company that is scheduled to be held on July 30, 2025.

Record Date Fixed

The company has fixed July 23, 2025 as the record date for this corporate action.

"Upon approval, dividend entitlement will be to all those beneficial owners as per details furnished by the National Securities Depository Limited and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited as on close of Wednesday, July 23, 2025," the filing reads.

Share Price Today

Meanwhile, shares of the company started today's session at Rs 23.60 against the previous close of Rs 23.42. The stock jumped later to touch the high of Rs 23.93.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 36, which it hit on September 23, 2024. The counter hit its 52-week low of Rs 19.60 on July 7, 2024.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday amid caution ahead of the July 9 US tariff deadline, weak trends in Asian markets and foreign fund outflows.

Volatile trends engulfed markets during the early trade amid concerns surrounding the US-India trade deal, experts said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 170.66 points to 83,262.23 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 53.75 points to 25,407.25.

July 9 marks the end of the 90-day suspension period of the Trump tariffs imposed on dozens of countries, including India.