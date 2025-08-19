Dividend Soon! FMCG stock in focus as company to fix record date on August 25 - Check details The stock has yielded a return of 279 per cent in five years and has gained 68 per cent in one year. It has surged over 50 per cent so far this year. However, the stock has corrected by 4.71 per cent in the last month.

Shares of FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) company Krishival Foods are in focus today as the company has informed exchanges that its board will meet soon to fix the record date for the declaration of dividend. The stock began today's trading session at Rs 390 against the previous close of Rs 388.50 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 392, representing a gain of 0.90 from the closing price of last trading session. On the NSE, the counter opened flat at Rs 388 and touched the intraday high and low of Rs 392 and 375, respectively. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 847.22 crore.

Technically, Krishival Foods is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

As per the information shared, the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 25, 2025.

Company Plans Strategic Investment

Earlier, the company, which specialises in premium nuts, dried fruits, and ice cream, informed exchanges that its board of directors approved the investment in Hamma Foods Private Limited and BVK Foods Private Limited. The investment was made through its subsidiary company by subscribing to 49 per cent of the total paid-up share capital.

The acquisition of the equity stake was done by subscribing to shares of Hamma Foods Private Limited by Melt ‘N’ Mellow Foods Private Limited.

Krishival Foods Share Price History

The stock has yielded a return of 279 per cent in five years and has gained 68 per cent in one year. It has surged over 50 per cent so far this year. However, the stock has corrected by 4.71 per cent in the last month.

Share Market Today

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday, extending their previous day's gap-up opening.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 203.44 points to 81,477.19 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 53.4 points to 24,930.35.