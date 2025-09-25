Dividend, Bonus, Stock Split: Stock surges over 16% ahead of board meet, check date and other details According to the information available, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 1,106 per cent in 10 years and 695 per cent in five years.

Mumbai:

Shares of Fineotex Chemical Ltd, which manufactures speciality chemicals, surged over 16 per cent on Thursday, September 25, 2025, as the company informed exchanges that its board will meet soon to consider corporate actions, including an interim dividend, bonus shares, and a stock split. According to the information shared, the board meeting is scheduled for September 27, 2025. The board will be considering a bonus issue and a stock split after 10 years. The board will also consider the increase in authorised share capital and consequential alteration in capital clause of the memorandum of association of the company.

Share Price Today

The stock opened gap up with a gain of 6.73 per cent today on the BSE as against the previous close of Rs 232.40. The action in the stock comes after two consecutive days of decline. The scrip gained further amid high trading volume and touched the intraday high of Rs 271, representing a gain of 16.61 per cent.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving averages.

Last seen, the stock held firmly in green amid a sell-off in the broader market and was trading at Rs 251.50 with a gain of 8.22 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,886.15 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 232.15 and touched a high of Rs 270.80 and a low of Rs 245.

Share Price History

According to the information available, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 1,106 per cent in 10 years and 695 per cent in five years. However, the counter has corrected 28 per cent in three years and 20 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dipped 26.56 per cent, as compared to the positive gain of 3.74 per cent in the benchmark index.

Fineotex Chemical, part of the S&P BSE SmallCap index, operates in the speciality chemicals segment. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company manufactures textile auxiliaries, speciality chemicals and adhesives, serving both domestic and overseas markets.