Dividend 2025: Realty stock in focus as company announces second interim dividend along with Q2 results The company stated that it will pay shareholders a dividend of 22.5 per cent, i.e., an interim dividend of Rs 0.45 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each.

Mumbai:

Shares of construction company Man Infraconstruction Ltd are in focus as the company has announced its quarterly results and declared a second interim dividend for investors. The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 137.45 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 135.60. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 139.10, representing a gain of 2.5 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the stock held in green at Rs 135.90, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 5,485.83 crore. Stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 1.83 per cent in the period.

Quarterly Results

While releasing its September quarter (Q2 FY26) results, the company said that its consolidated net profit increased by 27.27 per cent to Rs 60.01 crore in Q2 FY26, while revenue declined by 28 per cent to Rs 148.75 crore.

Profit before tax in the September 2025 quarter was Rs 78.06 crore, which is an increase of 23.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The company's EBITDA increased by 32.61 per cent to Rs 36.6 crore. However, EBITDA margin decreased from 12 per cent to 24.6 per cent.

The company reduced total expenses by 43.74 per cent to Rs 116.93 crore in the quarter. Despite this, raw material costs stood at Rs 51.41 crore, registering a growth of 28.27 per cent, while employee expenses stood at Rs 16.61 crore, up 9.42 per cent.

Interim Dividend 2025

Man Infraconstruction, which is into verticals like ports, infrastructure, commercial projects, institutions, IT projects and futuristic lifestyle houses, has also announced its second interim dividend for FY26. The company stated that it will pay shareholders a dividend of 22.5 per cent, i.e., an interim dividend of Rs 0.45 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each.

The company has set the record date for the interim dividend as November 18 and the payment date as December 2, 2025.