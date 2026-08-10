Dhoot Transmission to Shiprocket, these 5 IPOs to open this week, check latest GMPs and other details

Mumbai:

India’s primary market is set for an action-packed week, with five mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) set to open, collectively raising over Rs 7,400 crore. The companies include: auto components maker Dhoot Transmission, point-of-care diagnostics firm Molbio Diagnostics, Temasek-backed Shiprocket, Milky Mist Dairy Food, and alloy steel products manufacturer Behari Lal Engineering.

These public issues are proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. Here we are going to share all the details related to these five IPO.

Dhoot Transmission IPO Details

Subscription Dates: August 10 - August 12 Total Issue Size: Rs 3,067 crore Price Band: Rs 829 - Rs 871 per share Fresh Issue: Up to Rs 1,400 crore Expected Allotment Date: August 13, 2026 Expected Listing Date: August 17, 2026 Offer for Sale (OFS): Up to 1.91 crore shares by promoters BC Asia Investments XV Ltd (Bain Capital entity) and Mangalam Capital Private Ltd

Dhoot Transmission IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, the Dhoot Transmission IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 259 today, implying a potential 29.74 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 871.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO Details

Subscription Dates: August 10 - August 12 Total Issue Size: Rs 904 crore - Rs 940 crore Price Band: Rs 768 – Rs 807 per share Fresh Issue: Up to Rs 200 crore Offer for Sale (OFS): Up to 91.66 lakh shares Expected Allotment Date: August 13, 2026 Expected Listing Date: August 17, 2026

Molbio Diagnostics IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Molbio Diagnostics IPO's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 132. Considering the upper price band of Rs 807, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 939, reflecting a grey market premium of 16.36 per cent.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Details

Subscription Dates: August 11 - August 13 Total Issue Size: Rs 1,553 crore (This is going to be the largest IPO by an Indian dairy company) Price Band: Rs 133 – Rs 140 per share Fresh Issue: Up to Rs 1,428 crore Offer for Sale (OFS): Up to Rs 125 crore Expected Allotment Date: August 14, 2026 Expected Listing Date: August 18, 2026

Shiprocket IPO Details

Subscription Dates: August 12 - August 14 Total Issue Size: Rs 1,617.5 crore Price Band: Rs 92 – Rs 97 per share Fresh Issue: Up to Rs 885.50 crore Offer for Sale (OFS): Up to Rs 732 crore by existing shareholders (including Lightrock, Tribe Capital, and Moore Strategic Ventures) Expected Allotment Date: August 17, 2026 Expected Listing Date: August 19, 2026

Behari Lal Engineering IPO Details

Subscription Dates: August 12 - August 14 Total Issue Size: Rs 302 crore Price Band: Rs 271 – Rs 285 per share Fresh Issue: Up to Rs 93 crore Offer for Sale (OFS): Up to 73.20 lakh shares by existing shareholders Expected Allotment Date: August 17, 2026 Expected Listing Date: August 19, 2026

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)