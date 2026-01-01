Developers turning to integrated condominiums with high-street retail to transform urban living Integrated living coupled with retail and experiential leisure is now a critical differentiator for new-age residential projects.

New Delhi:

The Indian real estate landscape is shifting as leading developers increasingly embrace integrated condominiums that blend residential spaces with curated high-street retail and leisure amenities. This emerging format, rapidly gaining ground among prominent players like DLF, Hero Realty, M3M, Tribeca, among others, is driving a new wave of luxury developments across geographies, wherein high-street retail is seamlessly integrated to offer residents a more convenient and elevated lifestyle.

Integrated living coupled with retail and experiential leisure is now a critical differentiator for new-age residential projects. According to JLL’s “Rise of Mixed-Use Developments in India 2025” report, mixed-use townships are fueling 35 per cent of residential absorption in major cities by blending living, retail, office, and entertainment spaces to create seamless live-work-play environments.

Walkable, high-street retail has defined modern living in Gurgaon

Aakash Ohri, JMD & Chief Business Officer, DLF Homes, said, “Walkable, high-street retail has defined modern living in Gurgaon, yet such integrated, urban lifestyle experiences have been limited in New Delhi.”

Adding to this, Rohit Kishore, CEO, Hero Realty, said, “Integrated condominiums with high-street retail are a natural progression in India's evolving urban landscape. This shift reflects the increasing demand for a lifestyle that homebuyers desire, valuing more than just a well-designed residence. There is a strong need for convenience, community, and connectivity all within one address. This approach reduces the need for long commutes and enhances lifestyle value.”

“Integrated residential communities supported by walkable, high-street retail are redefining modern urban living. Today’s homebuyers seek more than premium homes; they aspire to live in vibrant, self-sufficient neighbourhoods where daily conveniences, leisure, social interaction, and retail experiences come together seamlessly,” said Girish Kamble, CEO – West, Tribeca Developers.

From an urban planning perspective, these integrated condominiums align with contemporary shifts toward transit-oriented, sustainable development. Cushman & Wakefield’s 2025 Indian retail report notes that integrated retail leasing has jumped 25 per cent in Delhi NCR alone, fueled by developments that prioritise walkability and lifestyle-enhancing amenities.

Integrated condominiums becoming a defining feature

Integrated condominiums with high-street retail are rapidly becoming a defining feature of India’s urban real estate. As homebuyers increasingly prioritise convenience, walkability, and experiential living, such mixed-use developments are set to reshape urban design, enhance property values, and redefine the future of Indian real estate.

