Desco Infratech IPO Allotment: How to check status online on BSE, Bigshare Services | Direct link Desco Infratech IPO Allotment: The issue has received a decent response from investors and got subscribed 83.75 times on the last days of the subscription.

Desco Infratech IPO Allotment: The allotment of shares of Desco Infratech IPO is expected to be finalised today, i.e. on March 27, 2025. Those who have applied for the public issue can check the allotment status online. For this, they can either visit the official website of the registrar or the BSE.

Desco Infratech IPO Subscription Status

The bidding for Desco Infratech IPO ended on March 26, 2025. The issue has received a decent response from investors and got subscribed 83.75 times on the last days of the subscription.

The subscription period for the Desco Infratech Ltd IPO was between Monday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 26. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the official registrar for the issue.

Desco Infratech IPO allotment status: How to check on BSE website

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Desco Infratech IPO in this case).

Step 4: Here, you will be asked to provide details like the application number or PAN to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Desco Infratech IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Desco Infratech IPO allotment status: How to check status on the website of the official registrar

Step 1: Visit the official website of the registrar, i.e. Bigshare or CLICK HERE.

Step 2: Select the company's name "Desco Infratech IPO" from the drop-down.

Step 3: Click on 'Select Selection' and choose one of the options (PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No)

Step 4: Enter the details followed by Captch and click on 'Search'

The status of Desco Infratech IPO application will appear on the screen.

Desco Infratech IPO GMP

Desco Infratech IPO GMP today is +12. This indicates that shares of Desco Infratech was trading at a premium of Rs 12 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.