Delhivery IPO allotment today: Check direct links, latest GMP and more

Delhivery IPO allotment will be announced on Thursday. Delhivery IPO subscription status will be available online. Bidders can check their allotment status on the BSE website or at the official website of its registrar. Delhivery IPO's official registrar is Link Intime Private Limited.

Delhivery IPO was subscribed 1.63 times on the final day of subscription which ended on May 13. According to the NSE data, the supply chain company received bids for 10,17,04,080 shares against 6,25,41,023 shares on offer. Qualified institutional buyers portion attracted 2.66 times subscription, while the category for retail individual investors was subscribed 57 per cent and that for non-institutional investors 30 per cent.

Delhivery IPO price band was fixed at Rs 462-487 per share. The public issue of Rs 5,235 crore had a fresh issue of up to Rs 4,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,235 crore.

Delhivery IPO GMP

Delhivery shares in the grey market were commanding a thin or negligible premium, hinting at a muted listing.

Delhivery share will be credited in the demat accounts of successful bidders by May 23. Delhivery IPO or shares will be listed on the NSE and BSE on May 24.

Delhivery provides a full range of logistics services, including express parcel delivery, heavy goods delivery and warehousing.

Delhivery said that it will use the proceeds of the fresh issue towards funding organic growth initiatives, funding inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

