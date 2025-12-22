Delhi–Firozpur Vande Bharat gets a new halt, train to stop at Barnala now The Union Minister of State for Railways has stated that the railways have approved a stop for the Vande Bharat (26462/26461) train at Barnala.

New Delhi:

The Vande Bharat train running between Ferozepur in Punjab and New Delhi will now have a stoppage at Barnala. The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, in a video posted on X, in which Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulates him on the development. Bittu has stated that this move by the ministry will greatly benefit local residents.

The Union Minister of State for Railways has stated that the railways have approved a stop for the Vande Bharat (26462/26461) train at Barnala. Notably, it was a long-standing demand of the residents of Barnala and the surrounding areas which has finally been fulfilled.

Move to benefit local people

The latest move will provide comfort to the local people, offering them the world-class amenities of the Vande Bharat train.

Calling the move great news for the people of Barnala, Ravneet Singh Bittu has informed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw that the people of Mansa, Sangrur, and Barnala would benefit greatly from this.

Notably, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, the Aam Aadmi Party MP from Sangrur in Punjab, had demanded a stop for the Vande Bharat train in Barnala. In October, MP Gurmeet Singh, in a meeting with Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, requested him for a stop for the new Vande Bharat train running between New Delhi and Firozpur Cantt.

Delhi Firozpur Cant travel time

According to RailYatri, the Vande Bharat Express train runs between Old Delhi (DLI) to Firozpur Cant (FZR), covering a total distance of 486 km, with the journey getting completed in 6 hours and 35 minutes. It departs from Old Delhi at 16:00 hours and reaches FZR station at 22:35 hours on the 1st day of departure.

The Vande Bharat Express also operates a return service as train No. 26462, departing from Firozpur Cantt (FZR) at 07:55 and reaching Delhi (DLI) at 14:35. On its run as train No. 26461, the Vande Bharat Express makes stoppages at nine key railway stations en route to Firozpur Cantt.

