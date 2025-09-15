Delhi Commuters Alert! Traffic snarls expected at Outer Ring Road, Mathura Road - full details here The department has been tasked to complete the work within a strict deadline. The project is part of a larger Rs 803 crore allocation for 152 projects under the PWD in the national capital this year.

New Delhi:

Delhi commuters are expected to face traffic jams on some key corridors of the national capital as the Public Works Department (PWD) is set to undertake road-strengthening works at some of these flyovers. According to a report by Hindustan Times, officials of the department have not shared the exact timelines of the works. This is because the works are likely to be impacted by the imposition of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) during high levels of pollution in winter.

Road-strengthening Works To Be Carried Out on These Flyovers

According to the information available, the structural strengthening and other related works will be carried out on flyovers at Shastri Park, Seelampur, Gokulpuri, Rani Jhansi, Modi Mill flyover, Gokulpuri flyover, Rani Jhansi flyover and others.

“The sanctioned works include resurfacing, cold milling and structural strengthening of key flyovers that connect dense residential areas with major arterial roads," the report quoted a PWD official as saying.

152 Projects Approved

The department has been tasked to complete the work within a strict deadline. The project is part of a larger Rs 803 crore allocation for 152 projects under the PWD in the national capital this year. The project was approved by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The work at Shastri Park and Seelampur flyovers, linking ISBT Kashmere Gate with Shahdara, is expected to impact daily commuters using the Wazirabad Road.

According to reports, the PWD is likely to complete these projects mostly during the night to make sure that the commuters face minimal traffic snarls. The department will prepare the required diversion plans and seek assistance from the Delhi Traffic Police in managing traffic.

Each project sanctioned has a unique job number under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). While the project is crucial for these structures, which face a lot of traffic regularly, the works are likely to impact traffic extensively.

