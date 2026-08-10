Defence stock under Rs 450 in focus as quarterly revenue jumps 88%, PAT up 43%: Check details

Mumbai:

Shares of defence and aerospace technology firm Apollo Micro Systems Limited will be in focus during today's trading session as the company has announced its financial results for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27 over the weekend. The stock of the company had ended the last volatile session in the green at Rs 403.95, a gain of Rs 0.60 or 0.15 per cent from the previous close of Rs 403.35. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 15,010.76 crore. During the day, it touched an intraday high of Rs 408.50 and a low of Rs 402. However, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock closed the last trading session in the red at Rs 403, a drop of Rs 0.95 or 0.24 per cent from the previous close of Rs 403.95.

AMSL quarterly results

The company's consolidated revenue from operations surged 88.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 251.3 crore, up from Rs 133.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Similarly, the profit after tax (PAT) grew 42.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 25.2 crore, compared to Rs 17.7 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal year. The Hyderabad-based firm said that its order book reached an all-time high consolidated order book of Rs 1,704 crore as of August 8, 2026.

"The best ever Q1 performance is a strong reflection of our execution, resilience and continued focus on the priorities that matter most. We must build on this momentum with greater vigour and sharper execution, while remaining firmly aligned with the evolving requirements of the defence sector," said Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Micro Systems Limited.

The EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation), excluding Other Income, expanded 31.3 per cent to Rs 53.7 crore against Rs 40.9 crore in Q1 FY26, and EBITDA margin stood at 21.4 per cent for the quarter.

On a standalone basis, the revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 156 crore, a gain of 17 per cent year-on-year when compared to Rs 134 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

AMSL share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded returns of 3,181.48 per cent in five years and 266.39 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has gained 46.46 per cent as compared to the dip of 7.85 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)