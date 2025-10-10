Defence stock under Rs 400 to be in focus as company shares Q2 business update: Check details On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began the trading session at Rs 332.85 against the previous close of Rs 332.

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems, a technology-driven firm in the aerospace, defence, and homeland security sectors, will be in focus when the market opens on Monday, October 13, 2025, as the company shared a Q2 business update just before the end of market hours. In an exchange filing, the company said its standalone revenue from operations stood at Rs 225.26 crore in the July-September quarter of FY26. The company's standalone revenue was Rs 160.70 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 354.65, and the 52-week low is Rs 88.10.

Share Price Today

However, the stock ended today's session in the red with a fall of 4.37 per cent from the previous close of Rs 332.05. Earlier, the stock opened in green at Rs 333.55 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 10,591.32 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began the trading session at Rs 332.85 against the previous close of Rs 332. During the day, it touched the intraday high of Rs 332.90 and a low of Rs 316.05.

The stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gain. Technically, it trades higher than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 2,678 per cent in five years and 1,594 per cent in three years. In three years and two years, it has given a good return of 376 per cent and 209 per cent.

Raises Over Rs 416 Crore Via Equity Shares

Earlier, the company announced the completion of its preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants, raising a total of over Rs 416 crore.

The allotments were made to the promoter group, Non-Executive Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya and LIC Mutual Fund. The capital raised will be deployed towards growth initiatives, working capital requirements, and strengthening the company’s innovation capabilities in high-tech and mission-critical solutions.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)