Defence stock under Rs 400 in focus on securing trading approvals for 1.42 crore shares, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems, which caters primarily to defence and aerospace sectors, are trading in the green even as benchmark indices fell amid weak global trends. The stock is in focus as the company has stated that the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) have granted trading approvals for the listing of 1,42,94,072 equity shares of Re 1 each. The shares were admitted to dealings on both stock exchanges effective Thursday, July 23, 2026. According to the information shared, shares were allotted to non-promoters on a preferential basis by converting convertible warrants into equity shares on June 8, June 17 and June 23, 2026. Trading in these shares was approved by the NSE and BSE on July 22, 2026.

While 3,385,362 shares were issued in the first allotment, 8,765,615 shares were issued in the second, and 2,143,095 shares in the third.

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price

The stock of the company opened in the red at Rs 389 against the previous close of Rs 393.75 on the BSE. It hit an intraday low of Rs 386.10 before rebounding amid buying at lower levels and touching an intraday high of Rs 396.25, representing a gain of Rs 2.5, or 0.63 per cent, from the previous close.

Last seen, it was trading 0.11 per cent or Rs 0.45 higher at Rs 394.20 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 14,648.45 crore.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 47.57. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Receives big order from the Indian Navy

The company recently informed in one of its filings that it has received a Make-II Prototype Sanction Order (PSO) from the Indian Navy.

The order was awarded to the company in recognition of its capabilities in indigenous naval electronic warfare technology. Under this project, the company will design, develop, and prototype an unmanned, semi-submersible maritime platform called SAVIOR-ASW (Semi-Submersible Autonomous Vessel for Intelligence, Operations and Reconnaissance).

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