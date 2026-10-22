Defence stock under Rs 400 in focus as its subsidiary commissions 9,000 MT unit, check details

Shares of Hyderabad-based publicly-listed defence and aerospace technology company Apollo Micro Systems Limited are likely to be on investors' radar as the company has informed exchanges that its subsidiary IDL Explosives Limited has commissioned the Bolkunda Silo Unit, a new bulk explosives silo plant with a capacity of 9,000 MT spread over 8.4 acres of land near Asansol, West Bengal. The facility was formally inaugurated on October 22, 2026.

Share price today

The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 395.75, up from the previous close of Rs 296.30 on the BSE. The scrip fell further to touch a low of Rs 386.10, a dip of Rs 10.2 or 2.57 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched the high of Rs 397.30. Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 387.75, down Rs 8.55 or 2.16 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 14,406.91 crore.

The stock has been falling amid volatility in the benchmark indices and dropped 9.29 per cent in three days. Technically, the stock traded higher than the 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 82.46. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered strong returns of 3,184.80 per cent in five years and 413.60 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date basis, the counter has gained 40.30 per cent, as against the dip of 14.10 per cent in the benchmark index.

Highlights of new facility

According to the company, the new facility is positioned to serve the mining operations of Eastern Coalfields Limited, Central Coalfields Limited, and other customers in the region. The new plant expands IDL Explosives' national network of bulk explosives plants and silos. Additionally, it strengthens the company's capacity to fulfil long-term bulk explosives orders secured from Coal India subsidiaries earlier this year.

Earlier, the company announced the incorporation of a new associate entity, ShauryAstra Defence Systems Private Limited.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)