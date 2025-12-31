Defence stock trades near 5% upper circuit after Rs 419 crore order from Coal India, check details The company recently said that it has secured new defence orders worth over Rs 100 crore to supply unmanned aerial systems.

Shares of Hyderabad-based aerospace and defence company Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) surged nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, as the company, in a regulatory filing, stated that it has bagged an order worth Rs 419.39 crore. The stock opened in green at Rs 260.90 against the previous close of Rs 259.75 on the BSE. The stock gained further amid a spurt in trading volume of 1.45 times and touched the high of Rs 272.50, representing a gain of 4.91 per cent from the last closing. The stock has gained after two days of consecutive fall and outperformed the sector by 3.22 per cent. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day moving averages.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 260.60 against the previous close of Rs 259.85 and later touched a high of Rs 272.65. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 271.70 with a gain of 4.56 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 9,123.64 crore.

Receives order of Rs 420 crore

The company has informed exchanges that its subsidiary IDL Explosives Limited has been granted a Running Contract (RC) for the supply of bulk explosives to the Subsidiaries of Coal India Limited, amounting to Rs 4193.96 million (419 crore), and an export order value of Rs 15 million for the supply of cartridge explosives.

Bags defence orders worth over Rs 100 crore

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) recently said that it has secured new defence orders worth over Rs 100 crore to supply unmanned aerial systems.

The orders are to be executed within a period of four months, AMSL said in an exchange filing.

"Apollo Micro Systems Ltd has received orders amounting to Rs 1,002.47 million from a private company, deliverable to the Ministry of Defence, for the supply of unmanned aerial systems," the filing said.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)​