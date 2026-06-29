Defence stock surges 7% as company fixes date to consider issue of equity shares, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL), which offers technology-based solutions in sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, aerospace, and defence, are in focus after the company announced that a meeting of its board of directors is scheduled for July 6, 2026. According to the exchange filing, the board will meet to consider the issue of equity shares or convertible securities on a preferential basis. Amid this, the stock started the trading session in the green, even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower amid renewed hostilities between the US and Iran. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 63.65 points to 77,047.63 during initial trading. The 50-share NSE Nifty went marginally up by 16.55 points to 24,070.20.

Share price today

The stock of AMS opened at Rs 385.85, up from the previous close of Rs 384.55, on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 1.57 times, the stock gained further to touch the high of Rs 411.70, representing a gain of Rs 27.15 or 7.06 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 406.50 with a gain of Rs 21.95 or 5.58 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 14,524.47 crore.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 5.6 per cent and has gained after four days of consecutive fall. Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has 52-week high of Rs 447, hit on June 3, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 162.25.



The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 82.46. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

To invest Rs 300 crore to set up a facility in Telangana

The company has stated it will invest Rs 300 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana.

The company has also acquired a land parcel of 22,988 square metres at TSIIC, Hardware Park Phase II in Hyderabad. AMSL said it would invest Rs 30,000 lakhs (Rs 300 crore) in a new electronics and electro-mechanical manufacturing facility.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)