Defence stock jumps 10% amid rally in benchmark indices due to sustained moderation in crude prices

Shares of Hyderabad-based defence and aerospace technology company Apollo Micro Systems Limited jumped about 10 per cent on Wednesday amid a rally in the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, helped by foreign fund inflows, better-than-expected Q2 results, and sustained moderation in crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,097.33 points to 82,186.92 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 274.30 points to 25,317.55. The stock opened in the green today at Rs 418.50, with a gain of Rs 4.7 or 1.13 per cent from the previous close of Rs 413.80 on the BSE. Amid a volume surge of more than 1.43 times, the stock gained to touch an intraday high of Rs 454.95, up 9.94 per cent. This is just 3.83 per cent away from the 52-week high of Rs 466.7, hit on July 3, 2026. The stock's 52-week low is Rs 180.80, touched on March 30, 2026.

Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 448.50, up Rs 34.70, or 8.51 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 16,684.82 crore.

Over 350% return in 2 years

According to BSE Analytics, the company's stock has returned 4 per cent in the past week, 15 per cent in the past month, and over 41 per cent in the past six months. On an annual basis, the stock has gained over 62 per cent in the past year and 358 per cent in the past two years.

Quarterly results of the company

The company recently reported that it has delivered its best-ever September quarter performance on a standalone basis in the second quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27).

During this period, the company's revenue increased 97 per cent to Rs 306 crore from Rs 156 crore in the previous quarter. EBITDA also rose 122 per cent to Rs 108 crore from Rs 48 crore. The company's profit after tax (PAT) also increased 72 per cent to Rs 48 crore, compared to Rs 29 crore in the previous quarter. This means that both the company's revenue and profits have seen a significant jump on a quarterly basis.

Earlier, the company said it would invest Rs 300 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana. The company has also acquired a land parcel of 22,988 square metres at TSIIC, Hardware Park Phase II in Hyderabad. The firm said it would invest Rs 30,000 lakhs (Rs 300 crore) in a new electronics and electro-mechanical manufacturing facility.

ALSO READ:

Home loan or full payment? How rising interest rates change the financial equation for homebuyers

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)